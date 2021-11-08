Ode to the bodega: York filmmakers aim to show what corner stores mean to community

For childhood friends Miles Murdaugh and Cisco Soto, the local bodega sitting on the corner of their block is more than just a place to grab a snack.

To Murdaugh, it's the place he learned to count change.

And for Soto, it was the spot he relied on occasionally for hot meals to bring back for his family.

But not everyone has an experience in their local corner store — and some are unaware they have one sitting in their own backyard.

"The corner store is always a staple for a place you can get groceries — but it could also be a hangout spot," Soto said. "We're trying to show what that means in your neighborhood.”

Murdaugh and Soto, business partners of Washington Winnona Images, are launching a multimedia photo and documentary project to capture the essence of what the local bodega means for the York City community.

“It's really looking to tell those stories and looking to find that lost art — but also that energy that you see," Murdaugh said. "Every year you see a new group of kids coming into these stores first thing in the morning to get their chips and drinks before going to school.”

The coming-of-age style documentary film will focus both on store owners and the customers who pass through.

While Murdaugh emphasized focusing on the children who grow up with these convenience stores, Soto said he hopes to speak with York City's elderly population who rely on them for groceries.

“A lot of older people with carts have to go to these locations and carry their food back and forth," Soto said. "We're capturing what life is like for them. If you didn't know any better, you wouldn't say that it's a bad experience."

This isn't the first time the pair have worked on a documentary together.

In 2018, Murdaugh and Soto produced a wrestling documentary about York City-born BJ Walker, "Wrestling with the Streets," which later premiered at the Appell Center.

Though production on their latest film is still in the planning stage, Murdaugh said they've already confirmed the photography portion will be displayed at Creative York.

While it's too early to set a premiere date for their latest multimedia venture, filming will start in early January, Soto said.

Obtaining interviews will be a combination of solicitation from the community and simply walking up to store owners to explain their project.

Anybody who is interested in sharing a memory or connection to their local corner store is encouraged to reach Washington Winnona Images at www.facebook.com/winnonaimages or email miles@winnonaimages.com.

Soto said he is looking forward to Murdaugh and himself pushing themselves creatively and also getting to hear and document people's stories.

Murdaugh, too, added that he’s looking forward to learning new camera techniques for storytelling.

On a more personal level, however, he said he simply is excited to hear unique stories of York City's residents about where their particular bodega fits into their life.

“After nearly two years of many of us feeling cut off from our families and neighbors, it’s important to highlight the things that allow us to feel a sense of place," Murdaugh said. "The corner stores and bodegas we frequent serve that purpose.”

