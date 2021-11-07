Code Orange air quality action day declared Monday for York County: What it means for you

A Code Orange air quality action day has been declared Monday for the Susquehanna Valley area, including in York County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced.

High temperatures for this time of year combined with light wind will contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range. The highest hourly average concentrations will occur before 11 a.m. Monday, according to the state.

The Code Orange range, as defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

On an air quality action day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, including asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents within the Code Orange air quality action day area are encouraged to help reduce air pollution by:

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use.

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials.

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

