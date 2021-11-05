Itching to thrift? Vendors gather for 717 Vintage Fest in York City

York County residents looking to score on vintage sweaters, vinyl records and furniture are in luck.

A two-day event this coming weekend will invite 40 vendors from across the region into one space for the inaugural 717 Vintage Fest, hosted by York-based Revolt Style Studio.

The free event will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at New York Wire Works, 441 E. Market St., according to Jessica Weikert, the event developer and coordinator of the festival.

“It’ll be pretty much the whole spectrum of vintage," said Weikert, who is also the owner of Revolt Style Studio.

Whether looking for classic pieces from the early 20th century or more modern items, Weikert said there will be a little something for everyone.

717 Vintage Fest has been in the works since the summer — but Weikert said the idea for a large-scale market event has been stewing for longer.

She originally opened her business through the form of pop-up shops before moving to a permanent location at 26 N. Beaver St.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and those spontaneous shopping events came to a halt. This year, however, the gears to host a larger event started to turn.

“I saw a spot in the market for a larger scale vintage-only vendor event in the area that really had its own niche," Weikert said.

Though 717 Vintage Fest is for residents to scope out good deals and rare finds, Weikert said another aspect important to her is for area sellers to meet and network.

With vendors spread across York, Adams, Harrisburg and Lancaster counties, many vendors will be meeting each other for the first time in person.

“One of the main reasons for the event is to get all of the great vintage sellers, vendors and curators in the 717 together in one place," Weikert said. "We’re all in a community digitally, so I'm excited to get everyone together in person in the community."

A full list of all vendors can be found at www.717vintagefest.com/.

In addition to a plethora of vintage sellers, the event will also welcome a tattoo artist, tarot card reader, vegan ice cream truck and a custom waffle bar, Weikert said.

“Eventgoers are encouraged to explore all that the city has to offer after venturing through the vintage paradise that is 717 Vintage Fest," she added.

