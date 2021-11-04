York City restaurant owners to open new space in Hanover

A new fine dining experience is coming to Hanover.

McAllister's, opening Nov. 13 at 11 York St., is the second restaurant by co-owners Robert Godfrey and Andrew D'Agenais in York County. Their first restaurant, the Handsome Cab Restaurant and Wine Bar in York City, celebrates its fifth anniversary in January.

The restaurant is inspired by developer Jordan Ilyes, a frequent diner at the Handsome Cab, who asked the two about putting in a restaurant at redeveloped apartments in Hanover. The apartments are in the same building; the name McAllister's comes from the Richard McAllister hotel, which used to be at the location.

"(Ilyes) just thought what we did would be perfect for the area, bring in something new and different," Godfrey said.

Godfrey says McAllister's will seem familiar to fans of the Handsome Cab, but different in its own way. The restaurant used some of the same artisans from York as the Handsome Cab to create furniture and lighting, and the owners brought in a baby grand piano.

The designers were able to keep some of the original tile from the McAllister hotel, which dates back to the 1920s, Godfrey said.

In addition, rooftop bar Bar E11even will also operate at the site. The name comes from the location, 11 York St. More casual than the downstairs restaurant, the bar features televisions and will focus on bourbon and beer.

The food at the restaurant will include French and European options, while upstairs will feature different fare like burgers. Chef John Walsh Jr. will oversee both restaurants.

Godfrey and D'Agenais opened the Handsome Cab after seeing a need in the area.

"I was usually disappointed in just about every place we went with the wine selection," Godfrey said. "Typically in a lot of restaurants, it's the most inexpensive thing in the biggest bottle, and the quality just isn't there."

The restaurant evolved from the original idea, he said.

"We thought we would be a wine bar, and the public told us they needed something more than that," Godfrey said. "We beefed it up as time went on, and it is what it is today. It's more of a restaurant that has a huge wine selection there."

With an upscale casual design, McAllister's has a different vibe, Godfrey said.

"It's a bit more modern as opposed to industrial," Godfrey said.

"We're looking forward to opening," said Godfrey, who noted that they're already booked for opening night and people are starting to make reservations for New Year's Eve. "I think it's going to be really cool."

