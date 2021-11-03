York City budget hearings postponed

York City's budget hearings, planned for Wednesday and Thursday, have been postponed due to illness.

Mayor Michael Helfrich said that while he has tested negative for COVID-19, he's not feeling well.

"The hearings have to be in person, so it's not a good plan to have the hearings," he said.

The hearings will be held at some point between Nov. 16 and Nov. 29, Helfrich said.

A special meeting of the York City Council will introduce the budget in late November.

