City of York to hold budget hearings: How you can join

The City of York will hold public hearings on the draft 2022 budget this week.

Mayor Michael Helfrich will hold two hearings in the City Council Chambers, 101 South George St., at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, and Friday, Nov. 5.

Nov. 4 is reserved for elected officials, the solicitor's office, Human Relations Commission, Economic and Community Development and Public Works.

Nov. 5 is reserved for Business Administration, Police and Fire.

The meetings can be attended virtually through Zoom using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81176211170?pwd=enZrcVBLaHhZTHFtOTJTdmFmRHZYdz09. The passcode is 359090.

In addition, persons with disabilities may call 717-849-2221 if accommodations are needed, and persons with hearing impairments may call 717-848-6765.

