York City election results: Michael Helfrich wins re-election

Michael Helfrich is the prohibitive frontrunner in York City's mayoral race.

The incumbent mayor, first elected in 2017, received a commanding majority Tuesday against challenger Shareef Hameed, according to the county's unofficial resu. With 94% of precincts reporting, Helfrich received 2,134 votes to Hameed's 508.

Mail-in votes also went Helfrich's way: 726 to Hameed's 129.

"I'm very glad that through all of these difficult times that we had and these difficult decisions that I've had to make that about 80% of the voters still think I'm doing a reasonable job, or at least want me to do it again," Helfrich said Tuesday night.

In his second term, Helfrich said his priorities are the same: try to curb violence and address poverty in the city's neighborhoods.

"York City is a wonderful, wonderful place, it has so much going for it," he said, "but if we don't figure out how to take care of our families and our neighborhoods, then the violence and the low performance in the schools and the unemployment, it's all going to continue to drag York down."

Hameed, reached by phone Tuesday, put it simply: "It is what it is."

A local counselor and therapist, he said he wasn't planning to challenge the results. He also declined to say if he'd run again in the future.

"I'm glad that it's over with, and I can't really say right now," Hameed said. "I did what I could, and I'm not ashamed of anything. I did what I could."

The York City Council race saw two Democrats running unopposed for two positions. Betsy Buckingham and Felicia Dennis ran to replace outgoing council President Henry Nixon and councilor Judy Ritter-Dickson.

Buckingham received 1,984 votes while Dennis pulled in 1,776.

York City also elected four School Directors: Lisa Kennedy, LaQuinn Thompson, Margie Orr and Tynisha Wilkes ran for four positions.

With 94.12% of precincts reporting, Kennedy was the top vote-getter with 1,783. Thompson was second with 1,623 while Orr received 1,517 and Wilkes had 1,486.

