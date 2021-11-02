Local landmark The Accomac Inn, purportedly haunted, is for sale — again

The owner of the historic Accomac Inn has put the Hellam Township restaurant — which dates to the 18th century and is purportedly haunted — up for sale.

The inn was listed on Tuesday at $1,295,000. That includes the building's furniture, fixtures, equipment and liquor license, according to John Birkeland of ROCK Commercial Real Estate, who's handling the sale.

More:Accomac Inn's signs have gone missing. Can you help recover them?

More:Future of historic Accomac Inn in Hellam Township still unclear

Birkeland said the building's current owner, Tom Ott, restored the building's exterior stone walls, interior walls and ceilings. A drainage issue behind the building was also remedied along with water penetration in the basement, and a new HVAC system was installed.

"It was sorely needed and he did a top notch job," Birkeland said.

More:New owners seek input on future of The Accomac after $1M sale

The River Drive restaurant closed in October 2018. It originally sold for $1 million in December 2018 and changed hands several times before Ott took ownership.

Birkeland said that previous owners deferred any maintenance at the property, and that Ott took steps to fix up the building.

"A lot of clutter’s been cleared out," Birkeland said. "The septic was a problem, he fixed that. The water supply was a problem, he fixed that."

The River Drive property is 7.9 acres and has a combined land and building assessment value of $758,980, according to York County property records.

The building has long been the subject of ghost stories.

LNP reported that one former owner, Henry Shenk, even kept a table in the main dining room set for Emily Myers, who was murdered near The Accomac in 1881,.

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.