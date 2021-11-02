Last call for Ida victims: Manchester Township FEMA center to close

York County residents who were affected by Hurricane Ida have until next week to seek federal assistance.

The Manchester Township FEMA center at 3200 Farmtrail Road is set to close on Nov. 10.

Established in late September to assist those affected by Ida, the center has seen 139 visits as of Monday, according to York County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech.

"The closing date is in line with the deadline set forth by FEMA for applying for assistance," Czech said in an email.

In all, $1.5 million has been given to 563 York County residents for housing and other needs.

In addition to FEMA, representatives from the Small Business Association are also at the center to provide program information, answer questions and explain about how to apply for low-interest disaster loans for businesses and private non-profits.

Hours of operation for the site are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

