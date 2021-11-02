Election Day 2021: Here's what you need to know

Election Day is here.

Voters will decide many local races, including school boards across York County and the mayor of York City.

So what do you need to know before you vote? Here are some frequently asked questions about voting.

Am I registered to vote?

You can confirm that you are registered to vote on the Pennsylvania Voter Services website here.

Where do I go to vote?

You can find your voting location here. For a complete list of York County polling locations, visit the York County Elections website here.

How long are polling places open on Election Day?

Polling places open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 8 p.m. If you are still in line at 8 p.m., do not leave the line; you will still be able to vote.

Do I need a photo ID to vote?

You only need to bring a photo ID to vote in person if it's your first time voting at that polling location.

What do I do when I get to my polling location?

Wait in line outside. Once you get inside the building, sign in at the poll book, then vote at the machines.

What if I'm not in the poll book?

The officials at your polling place should call York County Elections to determine if you're registered. If you are, you will be allowed to vote. If not, you may vote with a provisional ballot, which gives officials seven days to determine if you were eligible to vote at your polling place.

What if I am a person with a disability?

You will be able to vote at the ADA machine. Inform the poll workers that you wish to do so.

Can I vote with assistance?

You have the right to assistance if you cannot read or write; cannot read the names on the ballots; have difficulty understanding English; or are blind, disabled or unable to operate the voting machine.

You may request help from a relative, friend, neighbor or another voter. For more information on who may assist you, visit this website. You have the right to refuse assistance.

Where do I drop off my mail-in ballot?

A drop box will be available for mail-in ballots on Election Day at the County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St., York. The drop box is available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What if I want to vote in person even though I have a mail-in ballot?

To vote in person after you've signed up to vote by mail, bring both your mail-in or absentee ballot and the outer return envelope to your polling place.

How do I view election results?

Visit the Election Results page here. Unofficial results will be updated as they are counted.

