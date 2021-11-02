Incumbent judge on track to lose reelection bid: unofficial results

York City may have a new magisterial district judge.

Democrat Tom Harteis defeated Republican Linda Williams, 495 votes to 268 on Tuesday night for the York City magisterial district judge position, according to unofficial election results.

Harteis won in both in-person votes and mail-in ballots with 327 in-person votes and 168 mail-in votes. Williams received 229 in-person votes and 39 mail-in votes.

Williams has been on the bench since 2002. Her race was the only contested magisterial district judge race.

Want to keep updated on York County elections? Please subscribe to support local journalism.

"It feels good," Harteis said of the victory Tuesday night. "I can't thank people enough for coming out on what was a pretty raw day. It's damp, cold and rainy and I had people walk over the polls."

READ MORE: Live election results from York County and across Pa.

Williams could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

Harteis said he had a high school friend walk to the polls with a bad knee to cast her vote.

"It's that kind of commitment from voters like that that helped this election, in my opinion," he said.

Positive momentum from the primary helped, Harteis said. He noted he was the only candidate not to cross-file in the May primary; he defeated Williams by just two votes in the Democratic primary.

READ MORE: Harteis bests Williams by two votes for Democratic judge nomination

Now, Harteis said, he listens, looks and learns.

"There's not going to be radical change. We're not going to go in there and reinvent the wheel," he said. "That's not who I am; that's not who I ever was."

Harteis said the victory was the result of a long, coordinated campaign.

"The work of my people to stand out there 13 hours," he said, noting that his 79 year old dad stood out there for him. "It really was a group effort, and I'm just so delighted."

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.