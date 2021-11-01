'Too kind and caring for this cruel world': Friends remember PSU York athlete who died after crash

To those who knew her, Courtney Groft had a heart of gold.

The Adams County resident and Penn State York volleyball player was genuine, loving and cared about everyone, her friends said.

For Emma Wine — who lived three houses down from Groft — there was never a dull moment with her best friend.

"She was like a sister to me," Wine said via text. "Too kind and caring for this cruel world."

Groft, 19, of Reading Township, died at 3:10 p.m. Saturday as a result of a crash the previous evening, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Groft was driving alone around 5:30 p.m. Friday on East Berlin Road in Adams County when she lost control of the car and hit a utility pole. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where she died Saturday, the coroner said.

According to head volleyball coach Keith Hartman, the freshman was injured in the accident while heading to a practice for a semifinal match in State College.

For Molly Banks — who has known Groft since kindergarten when the pair sat next to each other on the alphabet mat in Mrs. Yingst's class — Groft was one of a kind.

"She would have dropped everything to be with her friends," Banks said via text. "The type of friend you never get two of, but wish you could have ten of."

Wine and Groft were inseparable, Wine said.

"We always managed to find a new adventure to keep the boredom at bay," Wine said. "We went on hikes. We painted rocks. We went out on her boat."

Through all of the adventures, one of their favorite activities was going on long drives and simply talking.

Whenever Wine needed support, she said, Groft and her family welcomed her into their home.

Groft loved animals and sports, her friends said. She played volleyball at Bermudian Springs High School before joining Penn State York, where she competed in 20 matches and had 49 kills and 10 digs, according to Penn State York volleyball's website.

Friends close to Groft told The York Dispatch that she always cared deeply for everyone and protected peers who were bullied in school.

Morgan Saylor, who met Groft in fifth grade, said she vividly remembers jumping on the trampoline with Groft — who at the time always sported the highest side-ponytail Saylor had ever seen.

“She was the nicest person I ever met," Saylor said. "She was always rallying behind people and was always part of a team of the underdogs. She was always backing up people in high school who didn't have many friends."

Saylor moved out of the Bermudian Springs School District after her mother, Amy Weaver, died. She continued attending Bermudian Springs High School virtually from Maryland, though, and returned after the end of her senior year in 2020 to receive her diploma.

Groft, who hadn't seen Saylor in several years, immediately drove up to her in the school parking lot and asked to hang out.

Saylor — who never had a high school senior class experience — said she will never forget Groft's kindness for inviting her to graduation parties and gossiping about boys.

“It was so important to me because nobody else made me feel included, and she never stopped checking in with me," Saylor said. "She told me how much she loved and appreciated me — and we weren’t even that close of friends. But it seemed she cared if I was alone or struggling."

Groft was spontaneous, her friends said.

Hannah Andrus, who met Groft in kindergarten, said her friend often surprised her with coffee runs to the local Dunkin'.

"I would be watching something or napping and get a call from Courtney, and she would say 'I'm in your driveway, let's go get Dunkin' Donuts,'" Andrus said via text. "And I would go in her car and we'd go get Dunkin' Donuts."

Groft's taste for adventure was clear in her trips to Chincoteague Island in Virginia.

One of Groft's friends, Katie Porr, said she traveled every year with the Groft family on their beach trips.

“We always made a lot of friends when they went to the beach just because of how outgoing Courtney was," Porr said, adding that Groft had planned to get a tattoo of Chincoteague on her ribcage as a testament of her love for the vacation spot.

As the pair traveled the island, Porr said, she will cherish times riding on the back of Groft's moped — because, Porr said, she was too scared to drive one herself.

Groft, who studied education at Penn State York, was an organ donor, Porr said.

“I know she helped a ton of people with her passing," Porr said. "I think she would be happy to know she helped many people in her end."

Groft's death was accidental and caused by blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's report. There will be no autopsy, but routine toxicology was taken at the hospital.

She was wearing a seat belt, and Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg are investigating the crash, according to the coroner's office.

