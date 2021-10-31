York County bridge connecting townships reopens: PennDOT

The bridge under construction on Burkholder Road (Route 2014) in Lower Windsor and Chanceford Townships is open to traffic.

The project, completed by Lobar Site Development, involved replacing the bridge that spans Beaver Creek west of Myers Road, as well as minor drainage work and pavement reconstruction.

For more information on PennDOT projects in York County, visit the PennDOT website.

To check traffic conditions, visit the 511 PA website. The service provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

