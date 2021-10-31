WellSpan York Hospital institutes visitor badges

Visitors at WellSpan York Hospital will now be required to wear ID badges when inside the hospital.

Anyone visiting the South George Street hospital must now present photo ID to get a visitor badge to wear inside the facility.

"This will apply to both main and emergency department entrances to the hospital," a WellSpan news release states. The hospital will not turn anyone away due to a lack of photo ID.

The measure is to improve safety inside the hospital, WellSpan Health senior vice president Victoria Diamond said.

The visitor badges makes it easier for hospital security and staff to recognize people who have been in the hospital for 12 hours, along with helping staff account for individuals in the building in the event of an emergency. Visitors who want to stay in the hospital for longer than 12 hours can re-register for a new badge.

The policy only affects WellSpan York Hospital, the release states.

Appreciate local news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.