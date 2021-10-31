Food pantry gains new location in York City with help of York County Food Bank

Harvest of Blessing Food Pantry is reopening its doors to the public with a new location in York City.

With the aid of the York County Food Bank, the nonprofit successfully moved into its new space at 264 W. Princess St.

"I always wanted to have it set up like a grocery store, people can see what they want and have choices," said Harvest of Blessing CEO Jural Toby. "This is the best way to do it — to give clients choice. It’s a win-win."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvest of Blessing closed its location at 254 W. Princess St. and moved a majority of food distribution events to a warehouse on Haines Road.

Seeking an indoor space to allow for more space and storage provided Harvest of Blessing the opportunity to move into a spot at the York County Food Pantry.

Jennifer Brillhart, president and CEO of the York County Food Bank said she is grateful for the new partnership to enable both nonprofits to better serve York City residents with food assistance.

More:Food insecurity remains high in York County: '2020 was just so extraordinary'

Harvest of Blessings distribution days will operate from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The nonprofit — which has been in operation for 17 years — has served 1,765 households since September.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.