York County Economic Alliance grants available to businesses

York County Economic Alliance is providing a second round of "YoCo Strong Restart Grants" for eligible small business and non-profits.

Second round applications begin Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. and will remain open through Nov. 19 at 5 p.m., dispensing federal recovery dollars.

The program provides grant funding of up to $20,000 to eligible small businesses and non-profits recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic according to a YCEA press release. Organizations who suffered negative finances impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply to support expenses from June 30, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021. The application is not first come first served.

Eligible organizations include:

Small Businesses with 50 or fewer FTE (full-time equivalent) employees, established as of July 1, 2021 and with no more than $3 million in gross annual revenue.

Non-profits with 75 or fewer FTE (full-time equivalent) employees established as of July 1, 2021 and with no more than $3 million in gross annual revenue.

“Our team at the YCEA is available to answer questions or provide technical assistance in both English and Spanish, to help businesses and nonprofits in the application process,” YCEA President and CEO Kevin Schreiber said in the release.

Funding will be prioritized to economically vulnerable organizations, federally defined historically disadvantaged organizations and to those who may not have received support through other programs. Non-profits specializing in childcare, food security, healthcare, housing stability and rapid-reemployment services will also be prioritized.

Those that received a direct allocation from the County Commissioners are not eligible to apply.

“Historic challenges require historic actions,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler “York County government has been on the forefront of providing support to our small business and nonprofit community," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said in the release. "This is absolutely vital to ensure our businesses and nonprofits can stabilize and recover as we continue to move closer to the other side of this pandemic. Our County Board of Commissioners was happy to unanimously support this program.”

For more information on the YoCo Strong Restart Grant Program, including an application link and preparation support, visit the YoCo Strong website, call 717-848-4000 or email info@YoCoStrong.org. In addition, the YCEA will hold in-person, socially distanced office hours at its office locate at 144 Roosevelt Ave. throughout the application period.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

