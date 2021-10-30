Free flu vaccine clinic coming to York City: No appointment needed

Latino Connection, Highmark CHIP and other partners will hold a free flu vaccine clinic next week in York City.

A vaccine clinic will be available at the Spanish-American Multicultural Resource Center at 426 South George St. on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. according to a news release.

Services are available to insured and uninsured individuals alike on a first come, first serve basis with no appointment or pre-registration required.

For more information on what flu vaccine to get, visit the CDC website.

