Free flu vaccine clinic coming to York City: No appointment needed
Matt Enright
York Dispatch
Latino Connection, Highmark CHIP and other partners will hold a free flu vaccine clinic next week in York City.
A vaccine clinic will be available at the Spanish-American Multicultural Resource Center at 426 South George St. on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. according to a news release.
Services are available to insured and uninsured individuals alike on a first come, first serve basis with no appointment or pre-registration required.
For more information on what flu vaccine to get, visit the CDC website.
