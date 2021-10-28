What's happening with the former Memorial Hospital?

Plans for the former Memorial Hospital site in Spring Garden Township are up in the air two years after UPMC opened a new facility in West Manchester Township.

Pennsylvania-based investment BHI Properties LLC purchased the 10.91-acre property at 325 S. Belmont St. for $1.5 million in July.

BHI Properties LLC partner Israel Weiss said the firm is still deciding what to do with the property.

"It hasn't been finalized yet," Weiss said. "We're looking in different directions right now, I don't have a clear answer for that yet."

While Burkentine Builders had applied for zoning variances last year for the site, ultimately BHI Properties was the one to purchase the property at auction.

Spring Garden Township was a good area to move into, Weiss said.

READ MORE: Trick-or-treat in York County: Check the 2021 Halloween schedule

"It's a good location, it's a very good school district, it's close to the highway. There's a lot of potential."

The property is BHI's first in York County, Weiss said.

While BHI is not ruling out purchasing other properties in York, Weiss said their focus was on the former Memorial Hospital site.

BHI Properties generally buys and rehabs single-family homes in the Lancaster County area, Weiss said, though he declined to go into detail. They then either sell or rent those properties.

Among the options considered for the former Memorial Hospital is turning it into a 55 and older living community, Weiss said.

"We're looking in different directions but we haven't finalized it. We don't know what the community wants," he said, saying BHI would like to work with the community on what they might want to see done with it.

The property was sold at auction in July of this year, real estate agent Amber Corbo said via email Wednesday.

READ MORE: As COVID-19 cases increase, even fewer schools are closing their doors

The former hospital provides an "opportunity for multi-family, single or multi-tenant office, institutional, or mixed-use conversion," as the listing says.

Nearby, a local manufacturer is looking to move its administrative offices into a building on the campus of the former hospital.

Red Lion Controls purchased part of the property, 1750 Fifth Ave., and plans to expand its York operations to the site.

"We have been based in York since 1972 at the inception of the company, and we are very committed to the area," Red Lion Controls Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel Jennifer Prisco said in an interview.

The building in Spring Garden Township suited Red Lion's needs, Prisco said. "We're pretty excited about it, we think it'll be a great move."

Red Lion Controls plans to sell the building it's currently using for its administrative offices at 20 Willow Springs Circle in Manchester Township, Prisco said.

As the building was formerly a medical facility, Red Lion Controls is doing a complete remodeling to modernize it and attract new talent. Prisco said the company was hoping the work could be completed by the end of 2022.

Red Lion purchased the building in March for $2.3 million, Prisco said. SAA Architects is the architect on the project, while Campbell Associates is the contractor.

"We're just excited about the move," Prisco said. "It demonstrates our commitment to the York area."

READ MORE: UPMC cuts ribbon at new Memorial Hospital

The former UPMC Memorial Hospital closed on Aug. 19, 2019. The hospital is now located at 1701 Innovation Drive in West Manchester Township.

At the time, UPMC spokeswoman Kendall Marocci said the reason for the new hospital was a population boom in York County leading to more medical services needed.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.