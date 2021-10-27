Bridge, closed for years after flood damage, reopens in York County

A Chanceford Township bridge is now open to traffic more than three years after it was damaged by flooding in 2018.

The previous bridge along Old Forge Road (Route 2048) closed in 2018. It was replaced with a reinforced concrete box culvert by contractor JVI Group, Inc.

