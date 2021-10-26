Battle of the billboards: The latest, 'Trump Lost,' comes from an unexpected source

A new billboard in Harrisburg is taking a strong position on the ongoing 2020 election audit debate.

The billboard says simply: "Trump Lost. No more audits"

Its source is perhaps unlikely: The billboard, which are cropping up across the country, was funded by the Republican Accountability Project.

"There's a whole population out there that still believes this election was stolen regardless of how many times they've been told it was not," said one of the group's leaders, former Trump administration official Olivia Troye. "The Big Lie lives on through these audits and what they're doing, and it's just sort of concerning to see them spread like wildfire."

The group has spent $250,000 on billboards in states where there is the possibility of an audit, including Pennsylvania. State Sen. Doug Mastriano had led the charge, including York County in his request for an election audit in three counties across the state.

Political skirmished are increasingly playing out along Pennsylvania's interstates. Last month, former state Sen. and longtime provocateur Scott Wagner put up a billboard along I-83 with current President Joe Biden depicted in Taliban garb, a critique of his withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Troye, worked for nearly two decades in national security, including as a key adviser to Vice President Mike Pence. During the Trump administration, she also served on the Coronavirus Task Force.

"I ended up resigning for a number of reasons," Troye said.

Among them: concerns about the Coronavirus Task Force and the events of June 1, 2020, when protests in Lafayette Square were cleared by law enforcement with tear gas and other riot control tactics and Trump posed for a photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church.

After her resignation, Troye came forward with Republican Voters Against Trump. After the 2020 election and the events of Jan. 6, the group evolved into the Republican Accountability Project.

"I just had very serious concerns about the future of our country under four more years of Trump should he win re-election in the 2020 election, and I had been a lifelong Republican," she said.

Troye had been vocal about her concerns about the possibility of violence before Jan. 6, appearing on MSNBC's Deadline to speak about what might happen.

"MAGA is a very powerful machine, it's a dangerous one too at times, and it can be intimidating," Troye said.

Republicans for Voting Rights came out of the group's concerns for what's happening in places like Arizona and Texas with election audits.

This campaign is meant to say that the "grift that keeps on giving," as Troye put it, has to stop. "I think it's a really dangerous thing for the Republican party to be doing right now."

To those who may wish for an election audit, Troye says: look at Arizona.

"Nothing came of it. Thousands of dollars were spent. It was such a waste of money," she said. "Really take a step back and observe whether these are the values you want. Do you want this divisive value and hatred that is being perpetuated by many of these groups? It just creates division across our communities and creates these silos."

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.