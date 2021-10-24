Historic Strickler Farmhouse saved: 'This is one I really didn't want to see be demolished'

A 281-year-old farmhouse on the grounds of York County Prison is safe from demolition after years of struggle to preserve it.

The historic Strickler House will now be under the care of Historic York after York County Commissioners approved a 99-year lease agreement for the property.

"I'm glad to see this lease is taking place," said Commissioner Doug Hoke. "(Historic York is) going to take over the facility, maintain it and do some upgrades at no cost to the county. I think it's a good historic resource and very well to preserve."

The Springettsbury Township property caught the attention of Preservation Pennsylvania back in 2020, which added the historic landmark to its list of endangered historic properties in Pennsylvania. It's one of the few surviving homes of its time period built by Pennsylvania German settlers.

Mindy Crawford, the executive director of Preservation Pennsylvania, said she's very excited to see Historic York take over the property.

"This was a total surprise that — not only is Historic York pursuing it — but that they've been granted a long lease," she said.

From her perspective, Preservation Pennsylvania covers the entire state with the hopes of saving as many historic properties as possible.

One of the primary reasons the Strickler Farmhouse was added to the nonprofit's endangered list was for the hopes of drawing attention to the property.

"Including properties on the "at-risk" list gives it more priority and calls attention to resources that could be lost," Crawford said. "When you call attention to the potential loss of something, it makes people think about it in a different way."

In particular, the Strickler Farmhouse stuck out to Crawford as one of few existing examples of colonial architecture.

Often times, the most vulnerable buildings suffer structural failures that don't get noticed until it's too late, she said.

More:Farmhouse on grounds of York County Prison makes list of endangered historic properties

More:York County inches toward Strickler Farmhouse demolition

The Strickler Farmhouse doesn't generate any annual costs to the county. But if the building continues to deteriorate, it could eventually collapse in on itself, county officials have said.

Additionally, the property sits in a flood plain; there's mold and water damage in the basement; and the farmhouse needs a new roof.

In 2019, the commissioners approved a $14,632 contract with A.D. Marble and Co. Inc. to make an official record of the property and the history.

Crawford praised the York County Commissioners for recognizing its importance and passing it onto a new owner.

"I'm exited about it, and I wish them the best," Crawford said. "This is one I really didn't want to see be demolished."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.