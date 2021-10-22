'The place to be for Halloween': York County man creates horror house display

Mark Daniels grabs his shovel, gardening gloves and a big bag of mulch before plopping down to get to work in his front yard.

He takes a pair of skeletal hands and stakes them into the ground. Next, he spreads the mulch in a thin layer to give the appearance of a freshly dug grave.

To a neighbor passing by, it may look like Daniels is planting seasonal flowers — but he's doing anything but ordinary yard work.

It's all part of his efforts to put on another successful Halloween for his neighborhood in West Manchester Township. His home is a popular attraction that draws hundreds of families each year.

“I've always enjoyed the art of Halloween, and that's really why I like to do it," Daniels says.

With a birthday that falls on Halloween, Daniels says he's always had a natural inclination toward all things horrifying and scary.

Whether trick-or-treating, dressing up like a monster or watching episodes of "The Twilight Zone," he only amplified his love for all things macabre and unexplained as he got older.

But then he built his first Halloween prop — a hangman's gallows out of wooden pallets. Since 1985, he has built nearly professional-grade Halloween scenes.

“It alerted the neighbors that we're really the place to be for Halloween," Daniels says. “We never lacked for trick-or-treaters, that's for sure."

With skull lights hanging from bushes and window cut-outs of ghosts and witches peering at the street below, Daniels' house has every square inch covered in Halloween decorations.

His large-scale decorative scenes — most of which he built himself — are the real draw for crowds that put his house on their trick-or-treat route.

An organ-playing ghoul, for instance, is fashioned using PVC pipe and painted bronze. Other scenes include a pirate sipping grog at the bar and a ghost named Christine haunting a mausoleum.

Most of the materials for props, such as scrap metal and lumber, are donated or picked up from scrap yards. Daniels also uses local farms to purchase 100 cornstalks, dozens of hay bales and 20 pumpkins to carve.

Despite the level of skill that goes into making the props, Daniels is entirely self taught. His job before retirement was working as a sales representative for Bowman Distribution, which has since been bought by Manhattan Supply Co.

It took much trial and error to learn carpentry and electrical work, he says.

This year, Daniels hopes to welcome hundreds of trick-or-treaters once again. Trick-or-treating in West Manchester Township is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 — though Daniels says he always operates a few hours after the curfew.

Interested trick-or-treaters can find his house at 2896 Olde Field Drive.

"I'll be doing this until I'm dead or until my wife tells me I can't do it anymore," he says. "I'll be doing this for as long as I can."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.