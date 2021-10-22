Steve Bannon, Trump adviser held in contempt of Congress, appears at local GOP dinner

Being held in contempt of Congress didn't stop Steve Bannon from making an appearance at the Adams County GOP's annual dinner Thursday night.

Bannon, the former Donald Trump adviser who has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, was joined by state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

Mastriano has been openly campaigning for three counties in Pennsylvania to conduct a "forensic election audit," despite no proof of election fraud. York is one of the counties he has requested materials from.

Adams County GOP Chair Charlotte Shaffer said the event was restricted to those on the guest list when asked if media could cover the event.

