One taken to hospital after house fire in Spring Garden Township

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening as a result of a structure fire in Spring Garden Township.

“Firefighters removed one victim from the residence," York Area United Fire and Rescue Chief Daniel Hoff said. “I have no official notification as to their condition."

Emergency officials responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Hollywood Parkway.

The room-and-contents fire — meaning it was contained to a single area of the house — produced a great deal of smoke, Hoff said.

“The fire was basically contained to one area inside the house," Hoff said. “There was a tremendous amount of smoke that was produced from the fire."

The state fire marshal is investigating.

No firefighters were injured during the incident, Hoff added.

