Did York County violate the Sunshine Law with prison contract vote?

Many questions remain about York County's sudden approval of a $253,000 noncompete contract with a corrections trainer accused of misconduct at the county prison.

So far, neither party — neither the York County Board of Commissioners nor the Corrections Special Applications Unit — has signed the two-year contract.

Within an hour of unanimously voting to approve CSAU's training of corrections officers, the three-member board sought to make changes.

What changes?

Commissioner Doug Hoke said it's not clear what's being added to the contract.

"That has not yet been defined yet," he said Thursday. "The commissioners haven't talked about that. We haven't met since the meeting last time. We heard some comments from our constituents, and they've been taken under consideration."

Would the contract need to be approved again by the Prison Board of Inspectors and the Board of Commissioners?

According to Hoke, Solicitor Michèlle Pokrifka advised the county that if the changes are "de minimis," which would be minor changes that do not affect the amount, timing or basic philosophy of the contract, it would not.

"If there were changes to be made of not significance and didn't affect the contract amount or timing or anything," he said, "they were considered de minimis changes and we could move forward with those minor modifications."

Pokrifka did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Nor did Joseph Garcia, CSAU's leader. Messages left with various email, social media and voicemail accounts belonging to the group went unanswered.

Will it come before the public again before that revised contract is signed?

"That was not discussed," Hoke said.

Why was the contract signing delayed?

Hoke said Pokrifka believed the consensus of the commissioners was to consider comments brought to the attention of the board on Wednesday — after it voted to approve the contract.

County spokesman Mark Walters said Pokrifka asked each commissioner individually. There was no group meeting with Hoke and the other commissioners, Julie Wheeler and Ron Smith, which would itself be a violation of the state Sunshine Act since it was not advertised.

"I didn't discuss this at all with Julie and Ron," Hoke said. "We didn't sign the contract yet, and If we need some time to consider what was said at the meeting, we'll take that time."

But there's another possible violation stemming from the board's recent actions.

During the meeting, Hoke made a motion to approve the CSAU contract, which was promptly seconded by Smith. Wheeler, in her role as commission president, asked while turning her head from Smith on her right to Hoke at her left: "Any discussion?"

Within a few seconds, she continued: "Hearing none, all those in favor, signify by saying 'aye'."

In all, the consideration of the contract lasted some 40 seconds — the majority of which was taken up by Hoke's reading of a prewritten motion to approve the contract — without any public comment.

That comment came later, at the end of the meeting, when Wheeler opened the floor following an announcement about mail-in ballots: "So with that I will open up to public comment."

Several commenters at Wednesday's meeting asked York County to deliberate further on the motion approving the contract, apparently believing the vote had not yet happened.

"The whole purpose, the underpinning purpose is to hear from the public before you take action," said Paula Knudsen Burke, an attorney for the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press. "If you want public participation, you don't take the vote and then ask the public what they think. And that's not what the Sunshine Act says either."

Citing the Sunshine Act, she noted the act clearly states that public comment should be held before official action is taken.

"It's a best practice to allow for comment before there's a vote," said Knudsen Burke, who has represented The York Dispatch in several public records cases. "I'm not quite sure when you read the Sunshine Act why anyone would put the comment period at the end, after a vote has occurred."

Knudsen Burke said it was clear to her that Wheeler's "any discussion" question was directed to her colleagues — not the public at large.

"Only a court can determine if this is a Sunshine Act violation but this would seem to be problematic," she said.

So why hold public comment after the agenda has already been voted on?

Hoke said he thinks the board does need to reevaluate public comment.

"When we have a motion and a second, and when we say 'Are there any comments or questions,' I think most people believe that's just with the commissioners," he said. "We should have a public comment session probably at the beginning of the meeting so if people want to comment on agenda items, they have that opportunity before we vote on them."

What did the county do to check the background of CSAU and Joseph Garcia?

York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle said the verification process was done by the prison's Office of Intelligence and Security.

"Before implementing C-SAU, York County Prison was given positive reviews by other facilities who contracted with C-SAU and its leader, Joseph Garcia," Ogle said in an email. "All of these facilities stated that they saw a significant reduction in use of force and injuries to staff and inmates as a result of C-SAU."

In addition, York County Prison confirmed the validity of certifications and employment of several government entities where Garcia trained or was employed, he said.

That's in contrast to Allegheny County, which hired private investigator Noelle Hanrahan to conduct a background check.

In her report, Hanrahan says that she could not verify work history for Garcia as an employee, trainer or educator. Neither CSAU nor Garcia's former company, the Corrections Special Operations Group, lists a resume or any other basic biographical information.

"You couldn't have done an inquiry without running into problems," Hanrahan told The York Dispatch in September.

"There is no educational attainment, no list of clients, no resume, no curriculum vitae," she added. "There were red flags on every single category that one would check in a background check."

A National Crime Information Center background check was also clear, Ogle said. He did not say if it included crimes committed in foreign countries, like Garcia's conviction of conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm in Britain in the 1980s.

The York NAACP remains concerned about the contract — and about the group York County is working with.

"We are seriously concerned about this contract with this organization and its leadership, because of their past comments and seemingly apparent disdain for people of color," Ophelia Chambliss, the first vice president of the York NAACP, said Thursday.

A York NAACP news release called attention to comments made by Garcia on a firearms-focused podcast where he mocked Black Lives Matter, saying instead "Dogs' Lives Matter."

Garcia also predicted a "racial war" in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

Asked about the comments, Ogle said he had not heard or read the comments. "I wouldn't comment unless I actually heard it for myself, because I want to make sure I don't take it out of context either."

York County, Chambliss said, should allow for additional public comment and feedback and investigate CSAU more.

Chambliss did not rule out legal action against the county when asked if the NAACP may consider legal action to stop the contract. "Right now we're going to follow the process and see where this goes," she said.

"It's a very concerning issue for the York NAACP and the county, but we will be keeping an eye on it and we hope that there will be public comment and we hope that the county commissioners will take into account all aspects of this agreement and working relationship."

Pennsylvania Prison Society prison monitoring director Noah Barth said Thursday the organization is "heartened that York County is taking additional time to weigh public comments before making a final decision on contracting with C-SAU.

"Given the organization's track record, however, including documented abuse in the York County jail, we are skeptical that any contract clauses can address the key issues of lack of transparency and checkered history."

Ogle said the allegations made regarding an incident on March 31 had been reviewed by the prison.

"The allegations made by inmates sparked an extensive review by prison officials. YCP conducted multiple inmate and staff interviews, collected reports, and reviewed hours of video," he said. "The allegations made by inmates could not be substantiated. Video evidence confirmed that C-SAU staff were professional at all times."

It's not clear when the clauses will be added and the contract signed.

—Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.