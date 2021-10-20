York County appears to have second thoughts about $253,000 prison contract — after its approval

The York County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a new contract with a controversial prison contractor amid allegations of misconduct on Wednesday — but that's hardly the end of the story.

Almost immediately after the decision was handed down, county officials appeared to have second thoughts.

Late Wednesday afternoon, following an occasionally heated public comment period — which the board held after its unanimous vote — county spokesperson Mark Walters said the commissioners reached out to the Corrections Special Applications Unit to ask it not to sign the contract they'd just approved.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler did not respond to requests for comment on the situation. The $252,770 contract the commissioners approved calls for CSAU to continue training corrections officers for another two years.

Commissioner Ron Smith told The York Dispatch late Wednesday that the county wanted to add clauses to the contract but couldn't say exactly what was being added. The county's solicitor, he said, was working with CSAU on the revised language.

York County Solicitor Michèlle Pokrifka did not respond to a request for comment.

Concerns about CSAU had been percolating for months prior to Wednesday's vote.

In a March 31 incident, inmates reported being forced to stand facing a wall for several hours while weapons were pointed at them. Two inmates also reported being forced to walk through the prison in handcuffs with their genitals exposed.

Joseph Garcia, CSAU's leader, has a history of inmate allegations and, according to a private investigator hired by Allegheny County, spent time in a British prison for conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm.

Private investigator Noelle Hanrahan, hired by Allegheny County to conduct a background check on CSAU's leader, had sharp words about Garcia. "You couldn't have done an inquiry without running into problems," Hanrahan told The York Dispatch in September.

Allegheny County ultimately chose not to hire CSAU for similar training at its jail.

It's not clear what will happen with York County's contract or whether an approved — but possibly unsigned — contract could still be binding. It's similarly unclear if any additional clauses the county seeks to add would be enforceable.

York's delay came after members of the public expressed concern with comments Garcia, CSAU's "senior team leader," has made in the past.

On an episode of the firearms-focused podcast "Talking Lead," Garcia — who spent time in a British prison for conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm — told the hosts, "dogs' lives matter." In a "Tactical Life" interview, Garcia predicted a "racial war" against correctional officers in the wake of the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

"From the prison and jail side, there's a lot of racial tension and it is mounting and extraordinary right now," Garcia said in the interview. "We're looking at them to provoke major types of incidences and I fear that in the next 90 to 180 days we're going to see some serious racial riots inside the prisons."

Prior to the commission vote, the York NAACP encouraged the commissioners to delay the vote on CSAU, calling attention to Garcia's comments.

“It is outrageous that the Prison Board and the County Commissioners plan to continue doing business with this organization," York NAACP President Jamiel Alexander said in a news release. "We will not ignore this. Allow public input before you allocate these funds.”

While the approval did not prompt comments from the commissioners during the vote, Commissioner Smith spoke in defense of the contractor during the public comment period. CSAU had been under investigation for an alleged incident at the prison on March 31. Responding to a member of the public, Smith said that inmates had been treated humanely.

"I watched over two hours of video from the March 31st (incident), and I can tell you that was not a training exercise. That actually was a high-risk security search which located weapons which was reported by an inmate who was in fear for their life," Smith said.

Smith said the inmates had been treated humanely in the video he watched and that none of the accusations was accurate. Inmates who couldn't stand were allowed to sit in chairs and were fed.

"This has been in effect since April of this year, there has been zero, I repeat, zero issues with injury to either inmate or staff," Smith said. "This program works. It has been proven to work. Regardless of what people want to think about the gentleman who runs that organization, this program works. Flat out."

In an interview, Pennsylvania Prison Society prison monitoring director Noah Barth expressed concern about awarding another contract to CSAU.

"We're concerned about the lack of transparency by CSAU, as we've seen both in York and in Allegheny County in regard to history and basic documentation," Barth said. "We think it raises questions of good governance and due diligence in contracting."

Barth also expressed concern about the motion, which he noted had been part of the agenda posted Tuesday, a day before the York County Board of Commissioners meeting. "Residents have expressed concern that it did not give adequate time for public comment," Barth said.

In regard to the March 31 incident, Barth said the Prison Society had visited York County Prison and had interviewed close to 40 inmates.

"We've not been provided with anything that would disprove or suggest that this is not to be believed," Barth said.

At the Wednesday meeting, Kathleen Lucas, of Springettsbury Township, who works with several human rights organizations, read from the NAACP release, saying she was concerned about Garcia's comments.

"That sends a really bad message to the community, especially to people of color," Lucas said. She said she was concerned about those statements, not the training.

The Rev. Larry Walthour, senior pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in York City, who is also a police chaplain, said the county has done a lot of work over the past five years on racial relations and racial reconciliation.

"I can't tell you how to vote," Walthour said. "What I will say is I suggest that you count the cost of the vote and weigh heavily on how that vote is going to either support or cause further division in this community."

After the public comment period, Wheeler thanked those who spoke and said the commissioners would give the comments "serious consideration."

Wheeler said later she had not heard Garcia's comments. When asked about her reaction, she referred to her comments at the end of the meeting and that the commissioners would consider all comments made at the meeting.

After the meeting, when asked about the "dogs' lives matter" comment, Smith said that would be incorrect to say. "At the end of the day, if he made that comment, that in my opinion would've been incorrect to make that statement," he said.

Smith also commented on a statement Garcia made in a promotional video as he told his trainees, "When we go out there, we may be outmanned, but we will never be outgunned!"

Prison staff, Smith said, weren't being trained in that way by CSAU. "I've been in some of the training sessions, and I can tell you that is not anywhere remotely close to how he is training our people today."

After the meeting, Commissioner Doug Hoke said he wasn't aware of the "dogs' lives matter" comment.

"We want to inform the people of ... the vetting system and how things were reviewed and looked at by our security office at the prison," Hoke said when asked about due diligence on Garcia and CSAU, referring to a forthcoming news release from the county.

"I look to the prison staff, who have been there for many, many years, to make recommendations and review incidents, look at people's history, vet people who are coming into the prison and make decisions on that," Hoke said.

CSAU and predecessor organization Corrections-Special Operations Group have a controversial history.

In Allegheny County, the Jail Oversight Board voted to prohibit Warden Orlando Harper from contracting with CSAU over, among other concerns, a lack of transparency from Garcia.

After the death of inmate Jamal Sutherland in a Charleston County, South Carolina, prison, a use of force report on C-SOG's work there for over a decade by former sheriff Gary Raney criticized Garcia's methods.

During a review of whether the two officers involved in the death of Sutherland should be charged, Ninth District Solicitor Scarlett Wilson included a statement from Sgt. Tyrone Shaw criticizing Garcia's training.

While the two officers were not charged, they were fired and the city of Charleston paid Sutherland's family $10 million.

When asked by an Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board member if he'd allow Garcia or CSAU to run his corrections facility, Raney responded bluntly: "No."

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.