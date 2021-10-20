Need work? York County companies appearing at hiring event next week

York County residents in need of work will have an opportunity to meet with prospective employers and complete on-site interviews next week.

The hiring event is slated from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Windy Hill Senior Center, located at 1472 Roths Church Road.

The event is being organized by the Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Pixelle Specialty Solutions and the York Revolution, according to a news release.

“Many of these companies are ready to conduct interviews right on the spot,” said Spring Grove Area Chamber President Laura Becker. "For those looking for the next great step in their careers, this really is going to be the place to be.”

Great opportunities for residents will include some positions paying up to $22 per hour and sign-on bonuses, Becker added.

