Jogger fatally struck by vehicle: Coroner

A British man was killed Tuesday evening after a vehicle struck him while he was out jogging in East Manchester Township.

Martin Dawe, 46, of London, England, died in WellSpan York Hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to the York County coroner's office.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Long Road in East Manchester Township.

"(Dawe) had reportedly been visiting in the area and decided to take an evening run along Long Road in East Manchester Township when he was struck by a vehicle," the release states.

EMTs performed life-saving measures and transported him to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The coroner's office ruled the crash as accidental. An autopsy will not be performed, according to the release.

The Northeastern Regional Police Department is investigating the crash.

