York County to consider renewing CSAU prison contract despite allegations

Local officials will consider extending its contract with Corrections Special Applications Unit, the private consultant accused of various inmate abuses at York County Prison.

In a March 31 incident, inmates reported being forced to stand facing a wall for several hours while weapons were pointed at them. Two inmates also reported being forced to walk through the prison in handcuffs with their genitals exposed.

Joseph Garcia, CSAU's leader, has a history of similar allegations and, according to a private investigator hired by Allegheny County, spent time in a British prison for conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm.

The county Board of Commissioners initially delayed considering a new CSAU contract in order to investigate the allegations.

Now, the proposed $252,770 contract is on Wednesday's commission agenda. If approved, CSAU would provide training to corrections staff at the county prison through October 2023.

This would be the second contract for the South Carolina-based contractor, after receiving a $122,850 contract from the Board of Commissioners in November 2020.

After the March 31 incident, CSAU used footage from the day's events in a promotional video posted to the group's "Senior Team Leader" Garcia's Facebook page, according to an email from Warden Adam Ogle.

Allegheny County's Jail Oversight Board barred its warden from pursuing a contract with CSAU.

Private investigator Noelle Hanrahan, hired by Allegheny County to conduct a background check CSAU's leader, had sharp words about Garcia.

"You couldn't have done an inquiry without running into problems," Hanrahan told The York Dispatch in September.

"There is no educational attainment, no list of clients, no resume, no curriculum vitae," she added. "There were red flags on every single category that one would check in a background check."

Hanrahan's investigation found Garcia had spent time in a British prison for conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm while in the military in the 1980s.

In Charleston, South Carolina, an investigation into the death of inmate Jamal Sutherland included a use-of-force report. Gary Raney, a former Idaho sheriff who authored that South Carolina investigative report, told The York Dispatch that Garcia's training ignored standard operating procedure when it came to use of force.

Raney's report blasted the "misguided concepts of tactical training" that Garcia's previous company, U.S. Corrections-Special Operations Group, or C-SOG, provided to the jail where Sutherland died.

Two C-SOG officers, Brian Houle or Lindsay Fickett, were investigated in the death of Sutherland. While neither was criminally charged in his death, both were fired and the city of Charleston paid $10 million to Sutherland's family.

When asked at the Allegheny County meeting whether he'd hire Garcia and his company to run a corrections facility, Raney bluntly replied: "No."

Now, after pausing to assess the contract and CSAU, York County seems to be on the verge of doing just that.

— Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.