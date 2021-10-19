York City Mayor Michael Helfrich finally gets a haircut... for charity

It's a little more than "a bit off the top."

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich has a new look thanks to barber Patrick Winter at the city's World A Cuts Barber Institute.

The reason for the mayor's first haircut in two years?

Helfrich, known for his long, flowing locks, had them shorn Tuesday as part of a fundraising effort. He raised $10,000 — supplemented by $100 from World A Cuts — for St. Baldrick's Foundation, a childhood cancer charity.

He'll also be donating his freshly shorn locks to Hair We Share, which makes wigs for those with involuntary baldness as the result of a medical condition.

"It feels good, feels freeing," Helfrich said after the cut. "I have to get used to the look."

The mayor said more St. Baldrick's cutting events are planned in April for the city's police and firefighters.

Winter said it was an honor to be selected to cut the mayor's hair. It wasn't just a haircut, but a teachable moment: as Winter took off Helfrich's hair, he spoke to his students at The Barber Institute, telling them why he had chosen certain tools over others.

"I like to give back," he said.

