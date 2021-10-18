Is this pot-bellied pig yours?

If anyone's missing their pot-bellied pig, York Area Regional Police want to reunite you.

The police department said that a pig has been spotted multiple times over the past few days in York Township.

"This little girl has been running loose in the area of the Mill Creek Preserve for several days now and we have received multiple calls to assist her getting home," the department posted online. "If you are missing this pig, or have information on who may own her, please contact the York Area Regional Police Department."

People can contact the police department by calling 717-741-1259.

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.