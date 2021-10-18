Police investigating threat of violence against York County high school

Staff report

Penn Township Police and the FBI are investigating a general threat of violence against South Western High School, parents were told over the weekend.

Police determined the threat was not credible at this time, so the school will be operating on a normal schedule Monday, but there will be an increased police presence around the campus, Superintendent Jay Burkhart said Sunday in a message to families.

Penn Township Police were notified of the threat Saturday evening, and it's not clear if the threat was specifically made against the school in York County or another South Western High School in the United States, Burkhart said.

The district asked anyone who is aware of any threat to contact Penn Township Police.