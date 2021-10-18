Mall shooting involved struggle over gun and an armed bystander: Police

The Lancaster Bureau of Police has released more information about the Sunday shooting at Park City Center.

According to the police, two male subjects who knew each other had an initial physical altercation. At least one was carrying a concealed firearm, and a struggle for the gun ensued.

The armed subject, later identified as a 16-year-old Lancaster City resident, fired the gun after more people joined in the physical altercation, and one of those involved was hit.

After more people joined in the fight, another gunshot was fired, and an uninvolved bystander who was in a nearby store opened fire with their own legally possessed weapon, striking one person who was involved, police said.

After the struggle ended, Lancaster Police and Park City Security arrived and interviewed the bystander, who was then released.

"The District Attorney will be responsible for determining if the actions of the bystander were lawful and justified upon the completion of the investigation," Lancaster Police said in a release.

The original suspect has been hospitalized and is in police custody awaiting the filing of formal charges. Two other men were involved in the altercation and suffered gunshot wounds. A woman walking through the mall with her family was shot in the arm.

All injuries are considered not to be life threatening, and two victims have been released from the hospital.

"Based on evidence located at the scene and other information, it appears that approximately six gunshots were fired in this incident from two firearms, one being the original armed suspect’s firearm and the second being the firearm possessed by the bystander," police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

The investigation is continuing.

After closing Sunday because of the incident, the mall reopened on Monday.

