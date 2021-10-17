Commuters beware: PennDOT to hold public meetings on bridge tolls

PennDOT will hold an on-demand public meeting on its website regarding the massive I-83 bridge project in Harrisburg beginning later this month.

There are also two in-person hearings on proposed tolls that could impact York County commuters.

The I-83/ South Bridge is one of nine across the state in the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership that is in consideration to raise revenue through tolling.

"Bridge tolling can provide the funds to repair or replace these costly bridges without using PennDOT's current funding, which in turn allows those funds to be used for other roadway maintenance, operations and improvements," PennDOT press secretary Alexis Campbell said, in a written statement.

The I-83/South Bridge replacement project would replace the existing bridge over the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. I-83 on the west shore would also be widened and improved to meet traffic needs in the area.

The project is estimated to cost between $500 and $650 million.

"If South Bridge, with an estimated cost of up to $650 million, would need to be funded through traditional means, it would wipe out a full year of interstate project funding and nearly one-third of PennDOT’s current $1.9 billion annual overall construction program, which would limit regional projects across the state as well," Campbell said.

To solicit comment on the proposal, PennDOT will be collecting public comments on its website starting at noon on Oct. 25 and continuing through midnight on Nov. 24.

In addition, PennDOT will hold two public forums. On Nov. 9, the forum will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harrisburg Mall, 3501 Paxton St., Harrisburg on the first floor across from the Wells Fargo. On Nov. 10, the forum will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Penn Harris Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill.

