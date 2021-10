York County bridge reopens to traffic after replacement project

A newly constructed bridge located near White Birch Lane on Route 392 in Newberry Township is now open to traffic.

The bridge on Yocumtown Road had been closed in September for a $384,000 replacement project. Some remaining work is expected to be complete by Oct. 25.

