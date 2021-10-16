Trick-or-treat in York County: Check the 2021 Halloween schedule

It's almost Halloween, and York County's preparing for Halloween.

This year is a return to allowing for normal trick-or-treating. Here is a list of trick or treat dates and times — as well as other Halloween events — scheduled thus far:

Carroll Township: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Conewago Township: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Codorus State Park: Trail of Treats, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dallastown: Halloween parade beginning at the Dallastown High School student parking lots, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Trick or treating is on Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delta: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dillsburg: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dover Township: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Manchester Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fairview Township: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fawn Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fawn Grove: Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Felton: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hallam Borough: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hanover: Halloween parade on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Formation at Wirt Avenue and Joint Street. Trick or treat on Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hellam Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heidelberg Township: Trunk or Treat on Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Porters Fire Company, 1199 Porters Road, Spring Grove.

Jackson Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jacobus: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lower Windsor Township: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Manchester Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mount Wolf: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Freedom: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Newberry Township: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Codorus Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North York: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Paradise Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Penn Township: Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Lion: Halloween parade on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seven Valleys: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shrewsbury borough: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shrewsbury Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Springettsbury Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Springfield Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Garden Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Grove: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stewartstown: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warrington Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Manchester Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Manheim Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West York: Jack o Lantern Walk on Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Slagle Park and West King St.

Trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Windsor borough: Oct 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winterstown: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wrightsville: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

York City: York Halloween Parade on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. beginning at the York Fairgrounds.

Trunk or Treat event Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the York City Hall.

Trick or Treat on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

York Haven: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

York Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

York County: Fall Costume Trail on Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required at 717-428-1961.

