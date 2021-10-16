Trick-or-treat in York County: Check the 2021 Halloween schedule
It's almost Halloween, and York County's preparing for Halloween.
This year is a return to allowing for normal trick-or-treating. Here is a list of trick or treat dates and times — as well as other Halloween events — scheduled thus far:
Carroll Township: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Conewago Township: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Codorus State Park: Trail of Treats, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dallastown: Halloween parade beginning at the Dallastown High School student parking lots, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
Trick or treating is on Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Delta: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dillsburg: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dover Township: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Manchester Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fairview Township: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fawn Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fawn Grove: Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Felton: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hallam Borough: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hanover: Halloween parade on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Formation at Wirt Avenue and Joint Street. Trick or treat on Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hellam Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heidelberg Township: Trunk or Treat on Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Porters Fire Company, 1199 Porters Road, Spring Grove.
Jackson Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jacobus: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lower Windsor Township: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Manchester Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mount Wolf: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Freedom: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Newberry Township: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
North Codorus Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
North York: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Paradise Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Penn Township: Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Red Lion: Halloween parade on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
Trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Seven Valleys: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shrewsbury borough: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shrewsbury Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Springettsbury Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Springfield Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Spring Garden Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Spring Grove: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stewartstown: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Warrington Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
West Manchester Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
West Manheim Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
West York: Jack o Lantern Walk on Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Slagle Park and West King St.
Trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Windsor borough: Oct 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Winterstown: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wrightsville: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
York City: York Halloween Parade on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. beginning at the York Fairgrounds.
Trunk or Treat event Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the York City Hall.
Trick or Treat on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
York Haven: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
York Township: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
York County: Fall Costume Trail on Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required at 717-428-1961.
