Traffic alert: Several York County railroad crossings to be replaced

Several railroad crossings are set to be replaced in York County over the next few weeks.

Crossings will be closed while the work is done and detours will be in effect for the following crossings:

York Road (Route 116) between Cannery Road and Deagan Road in Penn Township from Oct. 18 through Oct. 20. A detour is available through Jacobs Mill Road (Route 3045), Moulstown Road (Route 3071), Route 194 and Wilson Ave.

Carlisle St. (Route 94) at Third St. in Hanover Borough from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27. A detour is available through Route 194 and Eisenhower Drive.

Elm St. (Route 3098) between High St. and Garfield St. in Hanover Borough from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29. A detour is available through Route 116 and Route 94.

Motorists may check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. It is also available through an app for iPhone and Android devices or calling 5-1-1.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available through PennDOT's website.

