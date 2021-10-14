I-83 bridge in Harrisburg to close this weekend: What you need to know

PennDOT will close the I-83 bridge over the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg this weekend.

Motorists should anticipate delays as traffic is detoured around a construction project at the John Harris Memorial Bridge.

Northbound Interstate 83 will close between Exit 41 (Lemoyne/Camp Hill) and Exit 43 (2nd Street) It includes the northbound I-83 Exit 41B ramp to Lemoyne and the Lemoyne/Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83. Right turns from eastbound Route 581 Ramp 6C onto eastbound Lowther Street will be restricted.

Want more information on PennDOT projects? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The closure will begin at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 15 and is expected to end by 6 a.m. on Oct. 18. Should inclement weather impact the schedule, work will be performed during the same hours from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.

The closure is intended to allow maintenance contractor J.D. Eckman, Inc., to perform essential repairs.

READ MORE: Hello, I-83 diverging diamond! Meanwhile, Mount Rose project continues

A detour will be in pace for northbound I-83 traffic using westbound PA Route 581, northbound Interstate 81 and southbound Interstate 83. Additional detours will be in place for Lowther Street ramp traffic using Lowther Street, the southbound I-83 on-ramp at South 10th St. to exit 40B, eastbound on Carlisle Road and Interstate 83 northbound.

Another detour will be in place for eastbound PA Route 581 using Exit 6B (I-83/York) to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road and Interstate 83 northbound.

Lane restrictions may be in place at the 3rd St. and Lowther Street intersection in Lemoyne as well as other intersections along the detour routes. There may also be delays on northbound Interstate 83, eastbound PA Route 581 and detour routes.

Motorists may check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. It is also available through an app for iPhone and Android devices or calling 5-1-1.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available through PennDOT's website.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.