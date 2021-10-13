York County commissioners to hold public town hall tonight

The York County Board of Commissioners will hold a town hall tonight to allow residents to share their concerns about any issues they care to bring up.

The town hall begins at 6 p.m. at the York County Administrative Center at 28 East Market Street in York City. The event will be held on the second floor in the board's meeting place in the courtroom. A Facebook link will allow those who cannot attend to watch.

It's meant to allow residents to speak with the commissioners and share their perspectives and concerns.

