Prison board approves month-to-month extension of PrimeCare medical contract

York County’s prison board approved a month-to-month extension of the prison medical provider PrimeCare’s contract while a new deal is negotiated.

The county’s current five-year deal with Harrisburg-based company expired at the end of September, but the board will renew that contract month-to-month while a final contract is negotiated.

York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle told the board that he's met with PrimeCare, who offered several different options for a new contract.

“One of those options will be good for us,” he said.

County Commissioner Doug Hoke said that the county wanted more time to look over a new contract in light of the county's recent split with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who used to house inmates in the York County Prison.

A contract proposal was sent to county representatives this week, Hoke said. The details of the proposed contract were not discussed during the public portion of the meeting.

York County wants to renegotiate the deal with PrimeCare because the county stopped housing ICE inmates starting in August.

The prison's population has been significantly reduced as a result.

Ogle said the prison's average daily inmate population in September was just under 1,000. All ICE inmates were out of the prison by September, Ogle said, and don't factor into that number.

The pricing in the previous PrimeCare contract, worth at least $7.4 million annually, was partly based on the prison having an average daily population of between 2,200-2,400 inmates.

The contract renewal comes amid two recent lawsuits involving York County Prison inmate deaths filed against PrimeCare and the county.

One case, involving the Sept. 15, 2016, suicide of murder suspect Veronique Henry, 32, ended in a settlement earlier this year.

York County paid Henry's estate $5,000, but it's not known if PrimeCare paid any money as a part of the settlement; The York Dispatch filed a Right to Know request or that information but was denied by the state's Office of Open Records.

Another lawsuit filed following the April 9, 2018, death of inmate Everett Palmer Jr., 41, remains pending. Palmer's family claims a PrimeCare employee improperly evaluated his mental health and that prison staff beat him, both claims disputed by the defendants.

