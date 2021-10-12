York County Prison board to decide on PrimeCare medical contract

Officials in charge of York County's prison are set to decide on extending the contract of the prison's healthcare provider.

The York County Prison Board of Inspectors are meeting Wednesday morning. Prison warden Adam Ogle previously said he intends to motion the prison board at to renew the current contract with PrimeCare month-to-month while a new contract is negotiated.

York County wants to renegotiate the deal with PrimeCare — whose previous five-year deal ended at the end of September — because the county stopped housing inmates for ICE starting in August and has a lower inmate population as a result.

More:ICE's decadeslong relationship with York County Prison ends

The pricing in the previous PrimeCare contract PrimeCare, worth at least $7.4 million annually, was partly based on the size of the prison's inmate population.

More:York County prison's health care contractor hits a snag: ICE detainees

The contract renewal comes amid two recent lawsuits involving York County Prison inmate deaths filed against PrimeCare and the county.

More:York County closer to renewing contract of prison's healthcare provider amid lawsuits

One case, involving the Sept. 15, 2016, suicide of murder suspect Veronique Henry, 32, ended in a settlement earlier this year. York County paid Henry's estate $5,000, but it's not known if PrimeCare paid any money as a part of the settlement; The York Dispatch filed a Right to Know request or that information but was denied by the state's Office of Open Records.

Another lawsuit filed following the April 9, 2018, death of inmate Everett Palmer Jr., 41, remains pending. Palmer's family claims a PrimeCare employee improperly evaluated his mental health and that prison staff beat him, both claims disputed by the defense.

Wednesday's Prison Board of Inspectors meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the basement conference room of the York County Administrative Center, 28 East Market St., York.

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.