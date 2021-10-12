Voters are receiving pre-sealed mail-in ballots: What should you do?

York County resident Stephanie Myers had a rude awakening when she received her mail-in ballot for the Nov. 2 election.

It was already sealed.

"I think it's super important that if we're going to use mail-in that it not only be fair but appear fair as well," Myers said. "I just want to make sure it's as easy as possible and it's not being made harder for people to vote just because they're choosing mail-in."

And it's not just her.

County spokesman Mark Walters said some residents are complaining of the same problem. The sealing happens when the envelope becomes damp while being shipped, he said.

So what should voters do?

Myers was told to open the envelope carefully, insert her ballot, seal it with tape and initial it.

As of last week, 26,467 mail-in ballots had been sent in with 2,529 returned. 16,171 of those ballots were sent to Democratic voters, who have returned 1,606. Republican voters received 7,940 and returned 729.

While the York County website says ballots that have been marked or returned without the secrecy envelope will be set aside as void, Walters said those envelopes that have been initialed where damaged will still count.

For her part, Myers had to steam her ballot open. She said her husband's envelope also came pre-sealed.

Here are some other frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in York County:

What is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot?

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 26.

Where can I return my mail-in ballot or voter registration?

The Elections and Voter Registration office is located at the York County Administrative Center at 28 E. Market St. in York City.

How long do I have to return my ballot?

Ballots may be returned until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.

Is there a secure dropbox for my mail-in ballot?

A secure drop box for mail-in ballots will be available at the front door of the York County Administrative Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Election Day, there will be drive-up access to the drop box from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If I requested a mail-in ballot, can I still vote in person?

If you applied for a mail-in ballot, you'll be noted in the poll books at your precinct as having received one.

If you go to vote in your precinct in person, you'll be permitted to vote by provisional ballot only unless you bring your ballot, secrecy envelope and outer envelope with your voter declaration. You'll also have to sign a declaration saying you have voted by no other method. A Judge of Elections must verify you did not complete an Over the Counter Ballot at the Elections Office to cast a regular vote.

If you cannot meet all of these qualifications, you will vote by provisional ballot.

Can I return the mail-in ballot for someone else?

You may only return your own mail-in ballot unless you are returning a ballot for a disabled person who has designated you as an authorized agent. To authorize someone as an agent, complete this form.

Do you have other questions about mail-in ballots in York County? Visit the Elections Office website or the state's website about mail-in ballots. To track your mail-in ballot, visit the Voter Services website.

