Susquehannock marching band makes finals for the first time: Roll call!

Susquehannock High School's marching band has gone to Bands of America four times to compete against other bands in the region.

This year, they had their most success so far.

For the first time, Susquehannock's band made it to the finals of the competition. Selected as 12th out of 12 in the finals, they ended up battling their way to ninth place.

"We were the smallest band by about three times in this event, and we outscored some amazing bands to make it into finals," director Chris Poole said Monday. "It's an amazing experience, the kids were just blown away. We had no expectations of making it into finals, and there we were."

Fellow Pennsylvania band Kiski Area High School, in Westmoreland County, won the competition, while Norwin High School, also of Westmoreland County, placed third, and Spring-Ford High School, of Montgomery County, finished seventh.

Poole said he, the members of the band and everyone involved are "over the moon" over their success. Despite other bands having more members, for Susquehannock to not be bothered by that and do as well as they did was impressive, he said.

After their performance in the finals, Poole said the band received a standing ovation.

Now, the band turns their attention to a local competition, Cavalcade of Bands.

They'll resume their season at Wilson High School,.in Berks County, this weekend, building toward the championship in HersheyPark Stadium the weekend of Nov. 13.

