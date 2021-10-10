Coroner IDs man killed in York Township crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in York Township.

Michael D. Booth, 39, of Yoe, was found dead at the scene around 7:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Yoe Drive, according to the York County Coroner.

According to the coroner, Booth lost control of his car and hit a curb — causing it to roll several times.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected as a result, according to the coroner.

There will not be an autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed.

