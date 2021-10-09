Man killed Friday night in York Township crash

Staff report

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in York Township.

The 39-year-old was found dead at the scene around 7:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Yoe Drive, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The man reportedly lost control of his vehicle and struck a curb, the coroner’s office stated in a news release. The vehicle rolled multiple times, and the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected, according to the release.

The man suffered multiple blunt force injuries. There will not be an autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, the coroner’s office reported.

The man’s name has not been released.