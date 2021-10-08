Marijuana legalization finds an unlikely new advocate: Mike Regan

Marijuana legalization has found a new outspoken advocate from a somewhat unlikely place: Republican state Sen. Mike Regan.

Regan, a former U.S. marshal who represents parts of Cumberland and York counties, plans to introduce legislation that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana for those 21 years and older.

"I had to wrap my head around and look at the real data and information that was out there regarding recreational use," he told The York Dispatch.

It's a position he acknowledges may be surprising, even though he voted for medical marijuana in 2016 as a member of the House of Representatives.

Ultimately, two arguments swayed him: the success of the existing medical marijuana program, launched in 2018, and the significant financial boon that could come from legalization.

The previous auditor general, Eugene DePasquale, estimated that legalization would generate $580 million for the state. His calculations were based on an estimated market of 800,000 customers.

In context, more than 600,000 patients and caregivers have signed up for permission to use medical marijuana, according to the state Department of Health.

The state's Medical Marijuana Advisory Board recently reported that the industry has already generated $3.4 billion in total sales since 2018, the majority of which — $2 billion — came from dispensaries.

Pennsylvania's medical marijuana tax has generated $9.2 million so far this year, according to the Department of Revenue. Fees and fines generated another $5.2 million.

"I want to build off the success of that program," Regan said, "while ensuring its continued viability for the industry and its patients."

Regan said Pennsylvanians deserve not only safe neighborhoods but access to a safe and trusted product for those adults who use marijuana. In addition to the public safety improvements, Regan also highlighted that New York and New Jersey have legalized adult-use marijuana.

"Much like people go to Delaware to get cheaper alcohol or people go to Maryland to get cheaper gas, we're going to have a lot of people going to those other states and bringing back marijuana," Regan said. "We're already paying for other states' roads and bridges. Why aren't we capturing that here?"

Among the changes Regan's proposal would make:

Legalize adult-use marijuana for those 21 years of age and older.

Establish a new regulatory control board.

Remove penalties for use and possession by adults.

Protect the Commonwealth’s medical marijuana program.

Allow for the legal purchase and possession of firearms regardless of one’s choice to use marijuana.

Provide for social equity, inclusion, and assistance for business entry into the industry.

Address DUI enforcement.

Develop education and deterrents for underage use and possession.

Enhance Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry.

Regan's legislation would direct revenue to cities fighting violent crimes, organizations who provide after-school programs for youths in disadvantaged neighborhoods and law enforcement.

Portions of the revenue would also go to the Pennsylvania State Police to rebuild the Motor License Fund, which Regan says would eliminate the need for PennDOT's truck tolling plan.

Regan is working with Philadelphia Democratic Rep. Amen Brown on the bill.

"I think this is an issue that we can all wrap our heads around," Regan said. "We've all gone through a tough year, party vs. party. This could potentially be an issue where we find some common ground."

Brown said legalization is the right thing to do. And he's hopeful it can get done in a bipartisan fashion.

“I recognize that we will not be able to make everyone happy in one piece of legislation," he said. "But this is a step in the right direction in laying the foundation to get what communities want."

For his part, Brown said legalization would help create jobs to invest in social programming. He also advocated for the creation of a social equity plan that includes minorities getting a seat at the table and gaining financial security.

"Legalization means expunging the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana offenses and an immediate release of those incarcerated on such offenses," he said.

It's not the only bill that would legalize marijuana in the state.

Two Allegheny County Democrats introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would also legalize marijuana for those 21 and over.

Gov. Tom Wolf, responding to that specific bill, said via Twitter that he's ready to open the discussion.

"I'm all for legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania," his tweet read. "For me to sign, the bill must include efforts to restore justice to Pennsylvanians who have been over-punished for marijuana offenses. General Assembly: Let's talk."

Regan said he's open to working with the Governor and had reached out to his office. Decriminalization is something Regan's open to, as well, but he wants specifics.

"If what you're in jail for is now legal, absolutely," Regan said. "I think we want to be fair, but we don't want to release someone who may be a danger to other Pennsylvanians out of prison if just one of the many counts that he was facing was a marijuana charge."

Senate Republican leadership had no comment on the potential for legalization.

As recently as September 2020, however, Senate GOP Majority Leader Jake Corman issued a statement indicating it was not a top priority for him.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.