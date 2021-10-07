Perry, Mastriano at center of Trump scheme to overturn 2020 election: Senate committee

A Senate report detailing President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election loss highlighted the roles played by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, both York County Republicans.

The interim report, titled "Subverting Justice," recommended that both lawmakers be investigated for their ties to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Neither Perry nor Mastriano responded to requests for comment Thursday.

READ MORE: Perry: I 'obliged' Trump with introduction to Justice lawyer

While the report focused on larger efforts by the House Freedom Caucus to help former President Donald Trump overturn the election, it positions Perry and Mastriano as key figures.

Perry was one of the first GOP officials to publicly claim that President Joe Biden had not won election, signed onto an amicus brief to have the Supreme Court invalidate election results in certain states Biden had won and spoke against certification of Pennsylvania's Electoral College, then voting against the certification.

READ MORE: EDITORIAL: Scott Perry must resign

The report details how Perry had called Richard Donoghue, the former deputy to then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, regarding what he claimed were cases of election fraud in Pennsylvania. Perry recommended Jeffrey Clark, former acting assistant attorney general for the DOJ's civil division, be given more responsibility in the Department of Justice's handling of the 2020 election during his call to Donoghue.

"Perry added something to the effect of, 'I think Jeff Clark is great. I like that guy a lot. He’s the kind of guy who could really get in there and do something about this,'" the report reads.

Clark would later send an email to Rosen and Donoghue proposing the DOJ send letters to the leadership of Georgia and other contested states, encouraging them to appoint a different set of electors.

(Article continues after report.)

According to the report, Perry emailed Donoghue documents outlining a series of false Pennsylvania election fraud claims. Donoghue then forwarded those documents to Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.

Want to read more important news? Be sure to subscribe to support local journalism.

"Brady informed Donoghue that the claims 'were not well founded,'" the report reads. "For example, Brady explained that there were not actually more votes certified than voters; in reality, the database analyzed by proponents of this false claim was missing data from four Pennsylvania counties."

During a contentious Jan. 3 meeting, the report found, Trump mulled replacing Rosen with Clark, who was seen as being more sympathetic to the baseless claims of election fraud than Rosen.

Clark reportedly told officials that he'd participated in the election activities at Perry's request — and that Perry took him to a meeting at the Oval Office on the matter.

“Scott Perry is a treasonous goon who betrayed his oath of office and the people of Pennsylvania," Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman James Singer said, in a written response to the report's allegations.

On the local level, Mastriano has been openly campaigning for three counties to conduct election audits, including York County. According to the report, Mastriano "spent thousands of dollars from his campaign account to bus people" to the Jan. 6 rally that ultimately led to the storming of the Capitol.

"Documents show that, like Perry, Mastriano directly communicated with Donoghue about his false election fraud claims," the report reads.

The report, however, notes that no footage has emerged showing Mastriano inside the Capitol after it was breached by rally attendees.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

READ MORE: ‘This is a war’: Doug Mastriano's ties to election deniers and the Jan. 6 insurrection