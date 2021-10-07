Organized chaos: Warriors band goes to nationals this weekend

The Warriors are organized chaos.

Drummers pound away in synchronized time. Color guard twirl and toss. Brass and woodwind players weave in and out of formation, all the while staying on cue.

And the practices are intense.

The Susquehannock High School students converge on the stadium every Wednesday and Saturday for 3-hour-long practices, splitting into position groups much like football teams before coming together to rehearse as a whole for the last hour or so.

"We spend a lot of time separate from each other so we can really focus in on the micro aspects of our performing and playing," said band director Chris Poole. "So it's not only about improving our show but also it's a lot about improving the individual skills of the players and performers."

All of it — the sweaty uniforms and the constant drills — could pay off this weekend as Susquehannock goes up against the top schools from around the country.

On Saturday, the high school's marching band will compete in the Bands of America Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at the University of Maryland.

Susquehannock will show their stuff against bands from Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia.

It's not the first honor for Susquehannock. They've won the Cavalcade of Bands Championships in 2016, won a gold medal in their division in 2018 and a silver medal in 2019.

"We've had a lot of success," said Poole, who's been leading Susquehannock's band since 2007. "The band's done really well in the past few years."

Saturday's competition will be the fourth time Susquehannock competes in the Bands of America. They've participated every other year.

"Really looking forward to playing there and getting a lot of great feedback and seeing a lot of bands from the region," Poole said.

As the last practice before Bands of America begins Wednesday night, it starts like many athletic practices do-with stretching. Then, much like in football, members of the band warm up and practice with their position groups.

It's not until that's finished that they join together as a group and begin rehearsing their chosen piece for the competition: Rob Stein's "Reflection."

"There's things about it that I think the kids would enjoy playing, and enjoy working on it for six months," the band director said after Wednesday's practice. "That's the real test to pick out a successful show, they've got to do this from the time we start in May and play the same piece of music until Nov."

It's been a successful partnership between Susquehannock and Stein, a Texas-based composer and arranger of music for competitive marching bands across the country.

Before he moved to Texas, Stein would work with the band in-person, and still works with the band remotely. "We like the music, and he likes our band," Poole said of Stein.

The feeling is mutual.

"It's been such an honor and a blast to work with them," Stein said of his long-running partners.

Poole, Stein said, is a great educator and musician. "It's very clear that he wants the best for his students, and any time I get to work with a director like that it's very enjoyable and fulfilling for me to help provide a great experience for his kids," Stein said.

"Reflection," originally created for a school in Illinois, is intense. Going through several movements, the piece features multiple solos and an eye-catching series of props: 18 full length mirrors, which will reflect the band in a variety of ways.

The piece starts as the band sees themselves how the world would view them. As the show continues, the band begins to self-reflect.

"At the end of the show, we really like our image and it's a real happy ending to the performance," Poole said.

"Reflection" moves through three stages: Conform, Reflect and Embrace.

After performing in the preliminary round, Susquehannock will get a score. The top 12 scoring bands are asked to come and perform in the finals to determine a champion.

While during football games the marching band will play recognizable songs, their halftime shows and competitions are entirely original music.

Susquehannock's 43-member band is comprised of brass, woodwinds, percussion and the color guard. Senior saxophonist Josh Rutters, senior mellophone player James Davidson and freshman trumpet player Chloe Warner are soloists for the band.

Rutters, who also serves as drum major for the band, says he began playing in fourth grade.

"Once I hit eighth grade, I had the eligibility to join marching band and I've just loved it from day one," he said. "I've been here ever since. The competitions and football games, it's just so much fun."

As drum major, Rutters holds a lot of responsibility in the band.

While each section of instruments has a leader, Rutters shouts commands to get the band ready to perform and to stand down after the performance is over.

Saturday's performance will be Rutters' last for Susquehannock.

He plans to stick with music once he graduates, hoping to go to a good college for music-though he's thinking about getting an associates in computer science to have something to fall back on.

It hasn't really sunk in yet that it's his last time at Bands of America.

"I'm super excited for the trip, I think it's going to be incredible going down there again, I've loved it every year," Rutters said. "I really hope that it's a solid trip, and I think we're going to do really well."

James Davidson, who plays the mellophone, said he started thanks to his older brother Wesley. His parents suggested he try the band, and Davidson said he enjoyed it enough to stick with it.

"I don't think I'll feel what it's like until it's over," Davidson said of participating in his last Bands of America.

So why have the band compete in competitions like Bands of America?

"It's all about giving them the opportunity to see others do well outside of our close area schools," Poole said. "I really like to get the kids out there regionally and seeing what's out there nationally, to see not only how we compare but just to get a really good global understanding of music and understanding of the art beyond our four walls."

It's all about learning, he said. He himself may learn from watching other band directors beyond the state.

Freshman Chloe Wagner is set to compete in her second Bands of America, having competed for Susquehannock in seventh grade.

"Typically you can start in eighth grade. My brother was in it so I started earlier than that," she said. "He said it would be a great experience for me and I already knew that I had a passion for music."

Wagner's brother, Alec, serves as section leader for the battery. That's the section of the percussion that marches with drums alongside the other members of the band.

Music is important to Wagner's family: In addition to her brother, her mother and grandfather played trumpet while her father plays trombone.

She joked: "Clearly, we're a very brassy family."

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

