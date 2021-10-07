Multivehicle crash on I-83 at Route 30 snarls traffic

A three-car accident caused some heavy traffic Thursday morning on Interstate 83.

Pennsylvania's 511 website showed a three-car accident on I-83 southbound near Exit 21, which leads to Route 30 east. According to the York County 911's incident tracker, the multivehicle pileup was reported at 10:26 a.m. Thursday.

The scene was largely clear by 2 p.m., although some lingering traffic backups remained.

No details about injuries were immediately available.