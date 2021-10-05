Ramp closures planned for I-83: What you need to know

Ramps at the Emigsville exit of Interstate 83 will be closed overnight this weekend.

The on-ramp and off-ramp at Exit 24 will be closed Friday and Sunday nights so contractor JD Eckman Inc. can perform final paving.

Detours will be in effect each night from approximately 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. No detours will be in place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Friday, the on-ramp from Route 238 to northbound I-83 and off-ramp from southbound I-83 to Route 238 will be closed. On Sunday, the I-83 northbound off-ramp to Route 238 and the Route 238 on-ramp to I-83 southbound will be closed.

Detours for the closures are as follows:

Route 238 on-ramp to northbound I-83: Southbound I-83 to Exit 22 (Route 181/North George Street), to northbound I-83.

I-83 southbound off-ramp to Route 238: Southbound I-83 to Exit 22 (Route181/North George Street), then northbound I-83 to Exit 24.

I-83 northbound off-ramp to Route 238: Northbound I-83 to Exit 28 (Route 297/Strinestown/Zions View), then southbound I-83 to Exit 24.

Route 238 on-ramp to I-83 southbound: Northbound I-83 to the Exit 28 (Route 297/Strinestown/Zions View) to southbound I-83.

The $5.27 million project also includes base replacement, milling, resurfacing, guiderail updates, new signs and pavement markings on I-83 from Locus Lane to Canal Road in Manchester Township.

Work will continue during nighttime hours on Sunday through Thursday nights, with the possibility of extending to Friday and Saturday nights. Motorists may encounter short-term lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and rolling slowdowns or stoppages between midnight and 5 a.m.

Motorists should be alert for stopped or slow-moving traffic and drive with caution through the work zone.

For more information on PennDOT infrastructure, including completed work and significant projects, visit the PennDOT website. A list of planned and active projects can also be found on the website.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA. 511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. It is also available through a smartphone application or calling 5-1-1.

